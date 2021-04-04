Man who was incarcerated at Stony Mountain Institution dies of 'apparent natural causes'

A man who was incarcerated at Stony Mountain Institution died in hospital on Saturday of "apparent natural causes" following an illness, Correctional Service Canada says.

Kenneth McDougall appears to have died of natural causes, a release issued on Sunday says.

At the time of his death, McDougall had been serving time for first degree murder since 2013.

His next of kin have been notified of his death.

Any time an incarcerated person dies, CSC is required to review the circumstances and notify police and the coroner.

More from CBC Manitoba: