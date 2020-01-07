Stony Mountain inmate dies while serving time for manslaughter

A 29-year-old inmate at Stony Mountain Institution has died of apparent natural causes.

Shawn Poitra died Jan. 5 following an illness, says a news release from Correctional Service Canada.

He had been in the prison north of Winnipeg since March 26, 2018. Poitra was sentenced to 13 years in connection with the shooting death of George Prieston in 2016.

With credit for time spent in pre-trial custody, Poitra was serving a sentence of just over 10 years.

As in all cases involving the death of an inmate, Correctional Service Canada said it will review the circumstances of Poitra's death.