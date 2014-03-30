Prison staff heard of threat against inmate day before fatal beating

Staff at Stony Mountain Institution were warned that an inmate "was going to get it" one day before he was fatally beaten inside his cell, says an inquest report into his death.

A number of factors may have contributed to the death of Lewis Sitar, including the inability of corrections officers to properly monitor inmates during periods when they are let out of their cells, provincial court Associate Chief Judge Tracey Lord said in her report.

Two inmates, Carl Jesse Klyne and Tristan Storm Fisher, pleaded guilty manslaughter for beating Sitar to death on Feb. 20, 2017.

Sitar, 50, was being held in the maximum security unit at the prison. Security camera footage played at the inquest showed the two men going into Sitar's cell during a "change over" — a period of time when inmates are allowed to move from one area to another within the unit.

Staff at Stony Mountain said it is difficult to enforce a rule forbidding inmates from entering each other's cells, because all four ranges inside the maximum security unit change over at the same time every half hour, and the periods last for up to 15 minutes.

The fatal beating happened in less than a minute. Correctional officers found Sitar unresponsive in his cell with blood around his head minutes after the beating, which happened just before all the inmates returned to their cells for the night. He was taken to hospital, but died nearly two weeks later.

Viewed as sex offender

Although neither Klyne nor Fisher ever gave a reason for attacking Sitar, Lord wrote that he was described by institution staff as "difficult to handle" and he had been placed in a ward for inmates who had problems integrating into the general population. One inmate told investigators that the attack may have been a hit ordered by another inmate.

A possible factor in Sitar's death was a mistaken presumption among inmates that he was a sex offender, Lord wrote.

Sitar had a history of exposing himself and had recently been transferred from a range meant to house sex offenders, although staff at Stony Mountain testified they did not consider him to be a sex offender.

Sitar had also complained to staff about an online news article that he felt falsely labelled him a sex offender, because he was the only one named alongside several other unnamed offenders, including a man charged with distributing child pornography.

The board of inquiry also found that on two occaisions in 2016, inmates in another unit referred to Sitar as a "skinner," a derogatory term for a sex offender.

The correctional manager at the institution testified that he was unaware of these incidents.

The board concluded that had staff at the institution been aware of all of this information, more scrutiny would have been given to Sitar's security and staff may have reconsidered transferring him.

'Going to get it'

Three days before the fatal beating, Sitar was assaulted when an argument erupted during a card game, but the issue was resolved informally and staff didn't perceive any greater safety threat.

On Feb. 19, 2017 — one day before the fatal beating — an inmate told one of the correctional officers that other inmates on the range knew what Sitar was "in for" and that "he was going to get it."

Although the officer emailed the corrections manager and other officers about the conversation, the inmate was not considered credible and an official report was never made. No other action was taken to ensure Sitar's safety.

Since his death, a number of changes have been made, including shortening the length of time when inmates are allowed to move between areas inside the unit to five minutes. Lord recommended staggering the times when each range changes over, to make it easier for staff to monitor inmate behaviour.

She also recommended staff strictly enforce the rule against inmates entering each other's cells.

No evidence was presented that a different course of action would have been taken had others known about the threat against Sitar, but Lord recommended the institution adopt better record-keeping practices, including the elimination of written log books, and clarify reporting procedures.

Transfers between the range meant to house sex offenders and the range where Sitar was killed have been all but eliminated.