RCMP probe homicide at Stony Mountain after assaulted inmate dies

An inmate at Manitoba's Stony Mountain Institution who was rushed to hospital after an assault on New Year's Day has died, RCMP say.

The 36-year-old man was found unresponsive in his cell in the early morning on Jan. 1, then rushed to hospital in critical condition.

He has been there since, but on Monday, RCMP said the man succumbed to his injuries.

What was initially being investigated as an aggravated assault is now being treated as a homicide, police said in a news release.

No further information on the man or the incident has been released.