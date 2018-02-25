RCMP investigating homicide after Stony Mountain inmate dies

Another inmate at Stony Mountain Institution was killed in an alleged homicide.

A 42-year-old man was found unresponsive around 9 p.m on Monday. He was taken to hospital but died from his injuries.

RCMP announced they are investigating the death as a homicide. The name of the inmate and how he died have not been released.

The 42-year-old man's death follows a number of homicides and suspicious deaths in recent months.

This death comes just over a week since Michael Monney, 27, was stabbed to death on April 13. Stephen Wood, 31, is charged with second-degree murder in the fatal attack.

Wood's death came just over a month since Timothy Koltusky was found dead on March 12. Correctional Services Canada said at the time it was investigating the circumstances of Koltusky's death.

In February, Todd Irving was sentenced to 25 additional years in prison for murdering Nolan Randal Thomas on Nov. 2, 2018.

Last month, RCMP charged four Stony Mountain inmates with murdering fellow inmate Adam Kent Monias on Aug. 18, 2018.