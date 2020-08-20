Skip to Main Content
Stony Mountain inmate accused of slashing officer's throat charged with attempted murder
A 27-year-old inmate of Stony Mountain Institution was charged with attempted murder, aggravated assault and assault with a weapon in connection with an April incident that left a correctional officer hospitalized.

A staff member at Stony Mountain Institution was taken to hospital after being attacked by an inmate inside the prison in April. (Justin Fraser/CBC)

An inmate of Stony Mountain Institution was charged with attempted murder in connection with an incident that left a correctional officer hospitalized five months ago.

RCMP said Thursday they arrested a 27-year-old man in connection with the spring assault of the officer.

On April 15, police were called to the prison north of Winnipeg after reports of an assault with a weapon in the facility's structured intervention unit. That unit is used to hold inmates who can't be managed in the mainstream population due to security risks and other reasons.

The Union of Canadian Correctional Officers confirmed at the time the officer's throat had been slashed with an edged weapon.

The officer was airlifted to Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg and later released from hospital to recover.

In addition to the attempted murder offence, RCMP said the inmate has been charged with aggravated assault and assault with a weapon.

He remains in custody.

