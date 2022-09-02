More than $1.8M worth of meth, fentanyl, other contraband seized at Stony Mountain prison

Staff at Stony Mountain Institution's maximum-security unit seized a package that contained more than $1.8 million worth of drugs and other contraband this past weekend, the Correctional Service of Canada says.

A package containing the contraband items was intercepted at the perimeter of the maximum-security unit of the prison just north of Winnipeg on Sunday, Corrections Canada said in a news release Thursday.

It did not say how the staff found the package.

Inside the package, corrections staff found methamphetamine, fentanyl, cannabis concentrate and THC concentrate, the news release said.

It also contained cigarettes and rolling papers, as well as cellphones, chargers and SIM cards.

Police have been notified and the institution is investigating.