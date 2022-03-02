Stonewall girl, 15, charged with 2nd-degree murder in homicide: Winnipeg police

Winnipeg police have arrested a teen from Stonewall in connection with the death of a man found in a vehicle on the edge of the Assiniboine Park grounds early Saturday morning.

Officers responded around 3 a.m. to a well-being call in a parking lot at the south side of the park, near the corner of Shaftesbury Boulevard and Conservatory Drive, according to a Wednesday news release from the police service.

They found Winnipegger Paul Enns, 43, dead in a vehicle there.

On Tuesday, police arrested a 15-year-old girl from Stonewall, about 30 kilometres north of the city. She remains in custody and has been charged with second-degree murder and robbery, police said.

Because of her age, she cannot be named under the Youth Criminal Justice Act.

Anyone with information that could help investigators is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-8477 (TIPS).

More from CBC Manitoba: