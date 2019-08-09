Head-on collision closes Highway 7, sends woman to hospital in serious condition

A woman was transported to hospital in serious condition Thursday night after a head-on collision in Manitoba's Interlake.

At around 7 p.m., STARS air ambulance was dispatched to the scene on Highway 7 near Stonewall.

An emailed statement from STARS said the collision was a head-on crash involving two vehicles and requiring a lengthy extrication by the Stonewall Fire Department. Interlake-North Eastman EMS was also on the scene.

The statement from STARS said one of the two drivers, a female approximately 28 years old, was flown to Health Sciences Centre in Winnipeg in serious condition.

At 8:15 p.m., Manitoba Infrastructure said Highway 7 was closed between Road 82 N and Road 79 N. The road had reopened by 10:55 p.m.

More from CBC News: