Stonewall man killed in head-on Highway 7 crash

A 49-year-old from Stonewall, Man., is dead after the vehicle he was driving crashed head-on with another vehicle in the rural municipality of Rockwood on Thursday.

The man was driving north on Highway 7 when his vehicle crashed with one heading the opposite direction near Road 81 N. Stonewall RCMP were called to the scene around 7:25 p.m.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene. STARS air ambulance flew the driver of the other vehicle — a 28-year-old woman from Sandy Hook — to hospital with serious injuries.

The crash closed Highway 7 between Road 82 N. and Road 79 N. The road had reopened by 10:55 p.m.

Police are still investigating the crash.