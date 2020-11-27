Town of Stonewall under boil-water advisory

The Town of Stonewall says the province has issued a boil water advisory following the failure of a pump that may have compromised the safety of the community's water supply.

In an advisory posted Wednesday, the town said a distribution pump failure led to the loss of water pressure. The advisory says until further notice all water should be boiled for at least one minute before being consumed or used for ice or brushing teeth.

Residents can still wash clothes and dishes without boiling water, the advisory noted. It said adults and older children that are able to avoid swallowing water can wash, bathe, or shower but young children should be sponge bathed.

