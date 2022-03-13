Stone Soup fundraiser expands across Manitoba to raise money for kids' food programs

An annual fundraiser for kids' nutrition programs in Manitoba is back — but this year, the Stone Soup event looks a little different than usual.

When planning started for this year's iteration, it was still unclear whether pandemic rules would allow for the usual in-person event, said Maxine Meadows, a community dietitian with the Child Nutrition Council of Manitoba, which the fundraiser supports.

So instead of having their regular one-time fundraiser in Winnipeg, organizers decided to invite restaurants across Manitoba to whip up a signature soup that people can buy and vote on over the course of Stone Soup Week.

"We really reimagined the event this year," Meadows told Stephanie Cram, host of CBC's Weekend Morning Show.

Starting Monday, nearly 40 restaurants will start serving up bowls of soup in support of the fundraiser, which is in its 10th year of raising money and awareness for the Child Nutrition Council of Manitoba's funding for school meal and snack programs.

The money raised will go toward helping support food programs in schools across Manitoba, which usually reach about 36,000 kids a year, Meadows said.

LISTEN | The annual Stone Soup fundraiser is back:

The Weekend Morning Show (Manitoba) 6:18 The annual Stone Soup fundraiser is back! As winter temperatures drag on, why not warm up with a bowl of soup - especially soup with a good cause! The annual Stone Soup fundraiser, an event that raises money for school nutrition programs in Manitoba, is back! Maxine Meadows, a community dietitian with the Child Nutrition Council of Manitoba, joined Stephanie Cram to tell us how this year's event is a bit different than previous years. 6:18

And the places involved are all across Manitoba, with restaurants in Brandon, Dauphin, Flin Flon, Gimli, Gladstone, Minnedosa, Opaskwayak Cree Nation, Riverton, Selkirk, Steinbach, The Pas, Whitemouth and Winnipeg participating.

Meadows said that's part of how the fundraiser mirrors the story it's based on: a tale of a man able to put together a delicious soup with just a stone and the help of community members each pitching in something small.

"It's everyone coming together and contributing a small piece to a larger pot," she said.

For one restaurant in Selkirk, getting the chance to participate now that the fundraiser has expanded outside of Winnipeg was a no-brainer.

"When there's opportunities to do stuff like this ... why wouldn't you?" said Jarett Baerbig, the kitchen manager at Roxi's Uptown Café.

"It's a great way to give back."

For the fundraiser, the café will be dishing up its popular twice-baked potato soup, which it usually sells between 10 to 25 litres of every day, Baerbig said.

The popular twice-baked potato soup will be on the menu at Roxi's Uptown Café for Stone Soup Week. (Submitted by Krista Graves)

"Selkirk is a meat-and-potatoes type of town. So they are very into like, more traditional-style food, and that kind of stuff really resonates with our clientele," he said.

More details about the restaurants participating and what kinds of soups they're making are available on the Child Nutrition Council of Manitoba's website.

Stone Soup Week runs through March 20.