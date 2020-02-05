Surveillance camera catches man stealing woman's wallet from shopping cart

Winnipeg police are asking the public to help identify a man who was seen on a surveillance camera stealing a woman's wallet from her purse.

The woman was shopping at a store in the 1400 block of Regent Avenue West in the city's Transcona neighbourhood on Saturday afternoon. While she was turned away, her wallet was lifted from her purse, which was in a shopping cart.

Police say it happened between 1:25 p.m. and 2:15 p.m., and was caught on the store's surveillance video.

The woman's bank card was then used a few hours later at a convenience store on Ellice Avenue in the West End. Again, it was recorded by surveillance video.

Police have not said if they believe the man in the two incidents is the same one.

They are asking anyone with information to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).