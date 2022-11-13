Winnipeg police find stolen trailers, vehicles, Sea-Doo at North End home

Police found around $150,000 in stolen items on a residential property in Winnipeg's North End on Friday, according to a news release issued Sunday.

On Friday afternoon, officers went to a home on Pipeline Road between Templeton Avenue and Mollard Road after receiving a report of suspicious activity.

They found a man asleep at the wheel of a truck that had been reported stolen on Aug. 21 from Whitemouth, Man., and arrested him, police say.

Police said they later found a swath of other stolen items stored on the man's property including a Mercedes Benz sedan, three camping trailers, a Sea-Doo with its trailer, a utility trailer, a motorcycle, a children's quad and a Caterpillar skid steer.

A 36-year-old from Winnipeg has been charged more than 10 offences, including five counts of possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000 and two counts of failure to comply to a probation order.

He was detained in custody.

Man arrested after several break-ins

A man police say is responsible for a string of thefts from businesses dating back to July has been arrested.

Police said in a news release Sunday they started investigating the incidents earlier this month.

A Winnipeg man allegedly stole 74 disposable nicotine vaporizers on July 18 from a property on Regent Avenue, between Panet Road and Lagimodiere Boulevard.

Five days later, police say the man broke into a property on Scurfield Boulevard, between Kenaston Boulevard and Dovercourt Drive, and took a Samsung cellphone and $100 in cash.

Two days after that, police say the man stole another $560 in cash and four vape pens from a property on St. Anne's Road, between Warde Avenue and Southglen Boulevard.

Two paintings worth around $5,000 each were stolen from a property on York Avenue, between Garry and Main streets, after the man broke in between Aug. 2 and Aug. 10, police said.

He returned to the same property on Sept. 18 and stole two televisions and some beer, according to the release.

On Oct. 11, the man broke allegedly broke into a property on Henderson Highway, between Frasers Grove and Roberta Avenue, and stole a safe with $2,700 in cash before fleeing on a bicycle.

A signed Winnipeg Jets jersey and cash, valued at approximately $600 combined, were taken during a break-in on Queen Elizabeth Way, between Mayfair and Stradbrook avenues, on Nov. 6, police said. That same day, the man allegedly broke into a property on Marion Street, between St. Mary's Road and Traverse Avenue, and pocketed $200 from a cash register.

The man broke into the property on York Avenue again on Nov. 7 and 8, police said, and let other people inside. Two televisions and 50 industrial baking sheets, worth about $3,900, were stolen.

After an investigation, police arrested a 34-year-old from Winnipeg at his home Thursday.

Public Information Officer Cst. Claude Chancy said Sunday that the man used 'various means' to get into the properties.

The man is facing nine break-and-enter charges and was detained in custody.

Numerous items believed to be stolen from the York Avenue property were found and returned.

Police ask the public to make sure they register and record serial numbers of vehicles and trailers, including powersports and leisure products. Serial numbers of household products, such as electronics, power tools, bicycles and jewellery should also be documented,

"At the very least you can actually record the serial numbers of these items even on a document that you've written yourself," Chancy said.

"So that way you have proof that you did own that piece of property and in the event that the property crimes unit does investigate … that could be linked back to the rightful owner."