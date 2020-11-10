Winnipeg police cars rammed by stolen vehicles in separate incidents

A Winnipeg police officer had to jump out of the way of a stolen truck that rammed into a cruiser on Monday.

That was one of two incidents in the day in which three police cruisers were rammed by stolen vehicles in the city's North End.

The first happened around 2:30 p.m. when officers were patrolling near Powers Street and Stella Avenue and came across a car that had been reported stolen. They followed it for a short time until the stolen car picked up speed and began driving erratically.

The officers backed off but contacted other nearby units in an attempt to contain the stolen car, which rammed two cruisers near Salter Street and Magnus Avenue before it was finally stopped.

Two women inside the car were taken into custody.

One of them, the passenger, was released without charges. The driver, a 35-year-old woman, is charged with possession of stolen property, dangerous driving, mischief and assaulting a peace officer.

She also had two outstanding arrest warrants for possession of stolen property, failure to comply with previous court orders and non-compliance with a sentencing order.

Man hid in dumpster

The second incident happened just after 8:30 p.m. when police were called about a stolen truck near Balmoral Street and Cumberland Avenue.

They found it about 15 minutes later near Main Street and Selkirk Avenue and tried to get the driver to stop. Instead, the truck rammed a cruiser car where an officer had been standing and was forced to jump to safety.

The truck then went over the median into oncoming traffic and sped away.

Not long afterward, the truck collided with three other vehicles near Salter Street and Selkirk Avenue. The damaged truck was abandoned when police arrived, but the canine unit tracked down the driver a block-and-a- half away.

The 22-year-old man was found in the 500 block of Pritchard Avenue trying to hide inside a dumpster.

He is charged with dangerous driving, fleeing from police, assaulting a peace officer, possession of stolen property, driving without a licence and a few other offences under the Highway Traffic Act.

