Rural residents' tips help police track down trio after stolen vehicle got stuck in snow

A woman and two men face multiple charges after a stolen vehicle got stuck in the snow in rural Manitoba.

Police received a call from someone who spotted a vehicle they didn't recognize stuck near a driveway on Road 54 N., near the rural municipality of Cartier, at around 2 a.m.

When police arrived, they saw a vehicle that had been reported stolen from Carberry, but there was no one inside.

Police dogs found two suspects on Road 18 W., while a third suspect was found in a barn.

Police received multiple calls from homeowners about suspicious people on their properties that night, which helped police find the suspects in the large rural area, Const. Julie Courchaine said.

"We just want to reiterate the importance of people calling police if they see anything suspicious. This was great because we got a lot of calls, as well; that's what helped us be able to search in the right areas and get updates on where they're headed," she said.

The three people, all in their 20s, face trespassing, possession of property obtained by crime, flight from police and obstruction charges.