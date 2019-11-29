Redwood Bridge shut down after stolen Jeep crashes into car

Two people were sent to hospital after a stolen Jeep crashed into their car near the Redwood Bridge in Winnipeg.

The bridge and parts of Redwood and Hespeler avenues were closed to traffic following the crash around 10:30 p.m. Thursday.

It happened on the east side of the bridge, on Hespeler near Glenwood Crescent.

Police say the driver of the Jeep ran from the scene and has not been located.

The two people sent to hospital were in the other car. They are listed in stable condition.

