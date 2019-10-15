Stolen vehicle driven at police officer in Winnipeg

Two Winnipeg police officers became the target of a stolen vehicle in Winnipeg on Monday after following it from the Exchange District to Elmwood.

They spotted the vehicle around 4:15 a.m. in the area of Lombard Avenue and Rorie Street, then tracked along behind as it went over the Disraeli Bridge and into a parking lot in the 100 block of Talbot Avenue.

When the officers pulled up behind it and activated their emergency lights, the vehicle reversed into the officers' cruiser, causing extensive damage to both vehicles, a news release from the Winnipeg Police Service says.

The officers got out of the cruiser and approached the stolen vehicle but it accelerated one more time. The vehicle went directly toward one of the officers, narrowly missing, police said.

The stolen vehicle then crashed into a fence and was too damaged to move. Three people inside tried to run from the vehicle but were caught and arrested.

One of the people tried to fight off the arrest, forcing the officers to use a Taser, police said.

A search of the vehicle turned up a homemade zip gun, methamphetamine and stolen property connected to a break-in at a home in East St. Paul.

A 26-year-old woman is accused of driving the stolen vehicle and charged with multiple offences, including break and enter, assaulting a peace officer with a weapon, use of stolen credit cards, possession of meth, fleeing from police, failing to comply with prior court conditions and various firearms-related offences.

A 30-year-old man is charged with firearms-related offences, possession of stolen property and failing to comply with prior court conditions.

A 25-year-old man is charged with firearms-related offences, possession of stolen property, resisting arrest, break and enter and using stolen credit cards.