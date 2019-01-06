Man facing drug, traffic charges after leading police on chase in stolen vehicle

A 33-year-old man has been charged with several traffic, drug- and theft-related offences after leading police on a chase through the city in a stolen vehicle.

On Dec. 30, just after 11 p.m., police noticed the vehicle at Charleswood Road and Rannock Avenue.

The vehicle had stolen, inactive plates, and the vehicle itself was stolen in the Fort Richmond area two days earlier after it was left running, according to a news release from the Winnipeg Police Service.

When officers tried to follow the vehicle, the driver sped off. When they tried to block the vehicle in a school parking lot, the driver drove up onto the sidewalk, and evaded them.

Air1, the Winnipeg Police Service helicopter, helped track the driver as he sped through the city attempting to evade police. (Submitted by Winnipeg Police Service )

Air 1 helped to track the driver down, and eventually, police were able to stop the driver on Ness Avenue using a stop stick, which deflated the vehicle's tires.

The vehicle became stuck on Kenaston Boulevard, where the driver got out and tried to run.

He was found hiding in the patio of a home near Kenaston Boulevard, and was taken into custody. The 33-year-old man been charged with dangerous driving, drug possession and possession of stolen property, among other offences.

