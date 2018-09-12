Man, woman ID'd as suspects in dragging of man who tried to stop stolen vehicle

Scott Kenneth Lindell is described as five-foot-eight and 165 pounds. He has short brown hair and blue eyes. (Winnipeg Police Service) Melissa Ashley Forest is five-foot-three and weighs 90 pounds. She has long brown hair and brown eyes. (Winnipeg Police Service)

Winnipeg police have identified two people they say were involved when a man was dragged by a stolen vehicle.

The man was injured Friday afternoon when he spotted his vehicle at a car wash beside the Real Canadian Superstore at Gateway Road and McLeod Avenue.

The vehicle had been stolen earlier in the week from the Rossmere area, police said.

The man tried to stop the vehicle from being driven away from the car wash but was dragged a short distance.

The man, who was injured, was taken to hospital in stable condition. Police found the stolen vehicle abandoned in the area a short while later.

On Wednesday, police released photographs of a man and woman wanted in connection with the incident.

A warrant has been issued for the arrest of Scott Kenneth Lindell, 39, who is described as five-foot-eight and 165 pounds. He has short brown hair and blue eyes.

A warrant has also been issued for the arrest of Melissa Ashley Forest, 25, who is five-foot-three and weighs 90 pounds. She has long brown hair and brown eyes.

Members of the major crimes unit continue to investigate.

Anyone with information about Lindell or Forest is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).