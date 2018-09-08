Man dragged, injured after trying to stop driver of stolen vehicle: Winnipeg police

A man was injured Friday afternoon after trying to stop someone from driving off with his stolen vehicle, Winnipeg police say.

The victim came across his vehicle, which had been taken on Sept. 4, at a car wash in the Rossmere area, in northeast Winnipeg.

He tried to stop the driver but was dragged by the vehicle, said Const. Jay Murray in an email.

The victim was taken to hospital in stable condition.

On Friday, police had taped off a car wash near McLeod Avenue and Gateway Road, where the incident happened.

Police found the stolen vehicle in the area, but no one has been arrested.

The major crimes unit is now investigating.

Anyone with information that may assist investigators is asked to call 204-986-6219 or Crime Stoppers at 204-786-TIPS (8477).