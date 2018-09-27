2 people arrested in dragging of man who tried to stop stolen vehicle

A man and woman have been arrested in connection with the case of a man who was dragged by a stolen vehicle.

Melissa Ashley Forest, 26, was arrested Monday at a home on Fleet Avenue west of Stafford Street, in River Heights.

Scott Kenneth Lindell, 39, was arrested near a residence on Adsum Drive between Jefferson Avenue and Pipeline Road in the Maples.

Police allege they were involved in an incident on Sept. 7 when a man was injured after trying to stop someone from driving away with his vehicle.

The incident happened at a car wash on McLeod Avenue, in the city's East Kildonan area. (Marjorie Dowhos/CBC)

The man spotted his vehicle — which had been stolen a week earlier from the Rossmere area — at a car wash beside the Real Canadian Superstore on Gateway Road and McLeod Avenue.

He was dragged a short distance while trying to prevent it from being driven away, police said. The man was taken to hospital in stable condition.

Police later found the vehicle abandoned not far away.

Forest has been charged with aggravated assault, motor vehicle theft and failure to comply with prior court orders.

Lindell has been charged with aggravated assault, motor vehicle theft, dangerous operation of a motor vehicle, driving while disqualified, failure to stop at the scene of an accident and failure to comply with a probation order.