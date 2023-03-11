Man arrested after stolen SUV plows into bus, 3 other vehicles during chase: Winnipeg police

A 29-year-year-old man has been arrested after a police chase involving a stolen vehicle led to multiple collisions in east Winnipeg Friday evening.

Around 6:40 p.m., police saw a 2017 Ford Escape reported stolen from Stonewall earlier in the day driving the wrong way in the northbound lanes of Plessis Road, according to a Saturday news release.

Officers tried to stop the vehicle, but the driver drove over a median, fleeing at high speed and nearly hitting a police vehicle, as well as other motorists, according to police.

The stolen vehicle continued into a parking lot on the 1400 block Regent Avenue, east of Kildonan Place shopping centre, and collided with another vehicle, police say.

The driver of the SUV left the parking lot and hit two other passenger vehicles, as well as a Winnipeg Transit bus, before fleeing on foot.

He was arrested after a short chase, during which he assaulted an officer, the release said. The officer was not injured.

After searching the stolen SUV, officers found about 42 grams of methamphetamine, with an estimated value of $4,100, as well as about 14 grams of cannabis and 32 prescription pills, according to police.

The 29-year-old man from Winnipeg is facing more than 10 charges, including possession of property obtained by crime over $5,000, assaulting a peace officer, two counts of possession of a scheduled substance for the purpose of trafficking and two Highway Traffic Act offences.

He was detained in custody.

More from CBC Manitoba: