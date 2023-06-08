25-year-old charged after stolen truck crashed with cruiser, sending 2 police officers to hospital

A 25-year-old man faces a slew of charges after a vehicle was stolen in Stonewall, Man., and later involved in a crash that sent two Winnipeg police officers to hospital on Wednesday.

A Lincoln Mark LT pickup truck was stolen from the town just north of Winnipeg on Sunday, police said in a news release on Thursday.

That truck was in a crash with a cruiser just after 4 a.m. Wednesday, shortly after officers spotted it near Inkster Boulevard and St. Cross Street in the Luxton neighbourhood. The crash happened at Main and Belmont Avenue.

Two police officers were taken to hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries and are still in hospital, the news release said.

Police say the man who was driving this pickup has been charged with two counts each of dangerous operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm and causing bodily harm by criminal negligence. (Trevor Brine/CBC)

Other officers who weren't involved in the crash tried to arrest the driver of the stolen vehicle, but he refused to follow directions and tried to get away, police said Thursday.

He was also injured in the crash, although police did not say how badly.

The driver of the stolen car is in police custody and has been charged with two counts of dangerous operation of a vehicle causing bodily harm, two counts of causing bodily harm by criminal negligence, resisting a police officer, possession of property obtained by crime and failing to comply with the condition of a release order.

Manitoba's police watchdog, the Independent Investigation Unit, is investigating the crash, and asks any witnesses or people who may have tips or video footage to contact investigators toll free at 1-844-667-6060.