Running truck stolen from St. James auto dealer, goes on wild ride through city

A running vehicle was stolen from a St. James-area auto dealer on Friday morning, police say, leading to a high-speed chase.

An employee contacted police after the vehicle was taken by two males and provided officers with the location of the truck as it travelled through Winnipeg.

Police say the stolen vehicle was driven erratically and at high speed, cutting off numerous vehicles. They watched at the stolen truck ran a four-way stop at Gateway Road and Jim Smith Drive, colliding with another vehicle. The driver of the other car was not injured, and the truck once again took off.

It got in a second collision at Keewatin Street near Logan Avenue, with no injuries to that driver, and hit a parked car on Malden Close.

Two hours after the truck was stolen, police found it abandoned in the 1400 block of Roy Avenue. Two suspects were still in the area and were seen running away. Police caught up with two men, 26 and 27, and arrested them. They have been detained in custody.

