New trail signs mysteriously returned after being ripped from trees near Minnedosa, Man.

Dozens of signs that were stolen from a trail network near Minnedosa, Man., over the holidays have been returned, according to a member of the Prairie Mountain Cycling Association.

A grant from the Minnedosa and District Recreation Commission allowed the cycling association to post 47 aluminum signs on trees along the trails just north of town. The signs were designed to help guide walkers, snowshoers and cyclists on the path.

But sometime between Dec. 25, 2019, and Jan. 1, 2020, at least 30 of the signs were ripped from the trees, cycling association member Dave Ternier told CBC's Radio Noon Tuesday.

"People are a little upset," Ternier said, noting that vandalism like this is "an anomaly for this area."

There was no evidence of the signs nearby the trail, and "there is no immediate plans to replace them."

But around 7 p.m. Tuesday, Ternier posted on Facebook that someone "whose identity is unknown" dropped off a bag at the Minnedosa and District Recreation Commission office earlier that afternoon.

"It seems someone involved in the signs disappearance might have heard about the news that's been made of it and ultimately had a change of heart," Ternier said in the post.

He added that he will be going to the office some time Wednesday to inspect the signs and their condition.

Minnedosa is nearly 200 kilometres northwest of Winnipeg.