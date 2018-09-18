Community steps up to help beloved handyman after tools stolen from van

Hameed Wafa took to a neighbourhood Facebook group looking for help finding his tools after they were stolen from the back of his van last week. He never expected those neighbours to step up with hundreds of dollars and donations of tools to help him replace what he'd lost.

"I really love my tools. I forgot one of my tools in Elie, Man. a couple of months ago and I love it so much, that I went, drove all the way there to pick it up," said Wafa, an appliance repair worker who lives in St. James.

On Sept. 11, Wafa parked his car in front of 72 Donald St. around 10 p.m. He was picking up some dishes he had lent to his friend, and was inside for seven minutes.

When he came back out, the 40-pound toolbag was gone.

"When I saw my tools got stolen I got so sad and I was like, 'Oh my goodness what am I going to do?' I had some savings and I spent all of those savings on my tools," Wafa said.

Wafa drove around for an hour looking for it, but didn't find anything. He then went home and logged on to the "St. James Community of Winnipeg" Facebook group and posted a message, asking for tips to find stolen property.

The Afghani-Canadian, who moved here 10 years ago, often posts on the group asking questions about Canadian culture. He is also known to group members as a helper, someone who will offer to fix broken appliances for anyone in need, often for free.

Michelle Finley also belongs to the group, and when she saw Wafa's post, she decided to organize people to help.

"I just felt really bad, that he's such a hard worker and he's always ready to help other people in the St. James group when their appliances are broken," said Finley.

She posted a message asking people to donate whatever they could to help replace Wafa's stolen tools.

"Even if it was just to take him and get him a few tools to rebuild the kit, I thought, 'Well if that's all I can do, that feels good. I'm going to do that.'"

People responded with offers of tool donations, including Paul Brault, an electrician who lives in Headingley. Finley drove Wafa to Brault's house.

Paul Brault, right, took Wafa to his garage and told him he could take any tools he wanted. (Submitted by Michelle Finley)

"He is a very generous man," Wafa said of Brault. "He took me to his garage and he said, 'Hameed, whatever you want, just ask me and I am going to give it to you.'"

Others dropped off tools on Finley's doorstep, and she collected $300 in donations. Finley took Wafa to Canadian Tire, where he bought $125 worth of new tools, and Finley gave him the rest of the money in a Visa gift card.

Finley took Wafa to Canadian Tire to buy new tools with money donated by community members. (Submitted by Michelle Finley)

Wafa says he can't believe the response he's received to his call for help.

"I feel really good, I feel really happy," he said. "I love this community."

The community appreciates Wafa, too, Finley said.

"He's just really embraced what I think is the Canadian spirit, and what I think is the St. James spirit, as well, and that's helping your neighbours and loving your community, and I feel like he just really embodies that and it's inspiring, so I wanted to help him."

Wafa has now replaced almost all the tools he lost, and the community can continue benefiting from his skills.

"If someone needs help and they cannot even afford it, I will just see if I have free time, I'm just going to and help them," he said.