Stolen SUV rams police cars in Winnipeg

Two men are charged with multiple offences after a stolen SUV slammed into Winnipeg police cruisers as officers attempted to box it in.

The vehicle, which had been reported stolen on Jan. 20 after it was left running, was spotted by police around 2 a.m. on Thursday near Main Street and Royal Avenue, in the city's Seven Oaks area.

Police followed it to Salter Street and Jefferson Avenue, where a number of other cruisers converged and tried to block the SUV.

But the driver of the stolen vehicle immediately began to ram the cruisers in an attempt to escape, police said.

As the SUV continued to smash into the cars, officers managed to pull out the driver and passenger.

A 23-year-old man is charged with dangerous operation of a vehicle, resisting a peace officer, possession of stolen property, driving without a licence and failing to comply with prior court conditions.

A 39-year-old man is charged with possession of stolen property and failing to comply with prior court conditions.