Stolen semi plows into parked cars along Main Street

Two major Winnipeg intersections are blocked to traffic after a stolen semi-trailer truck smashed into a number of vehicles.

Police say the truck was reported stolen at 10:30 a.m. Friday from the area around Inkster Boulevard and King Edward Street.

A Duffy's taxi cab was one of the vehicles hit by a stolen semi Friday morning in Winnipeg's North End. (Travis Golby/CBC) Police have southbound Main Street blocked, starting at Pritchard Avenue, after a stolen semi crashed into a number of vehicles. (Travis Golby/CBC)

The driver took it out of the city then came back in along Main Street, where it hit multiple vehicles before crashing into an iron fence at Selkirk Avenue and Salter Street in the North End, police said.

Most of the vehicles were parked and unoccupied and police are not aware of any serious injuries, said Const. Rob Carver.

The intersection of Selkirk and Salter is blocked entirely while police also have part of southbound Main, starting at Pritchard Avenue, closed off, too.

One person has been arrested, said Carver, who promised more information once he had it.

"The situation is just unfolding," he said. "We have a significant police presence out there."