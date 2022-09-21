Thieves swipe unmarked RCMP vehicle from auto shop in Winnipeg

RCMP are on the lookout for one of their own vehicles after an unmarked SUV was stolen from a mechanic shop in Winnipeg.

The 2017 black Ford Explorer was at the business on Weston Street for regular maintenance work when it was stolen Tuesday morning, according a Wednesday RCMP news release.

A male went into the shop just before 11 a.m., lifted the keys and stole the vehicle, police said.

The theft appears to be one of opportunity, and there's no information suggesting the person stole the vehicle in order to impersonate a police officer, RCMP said, but they are warning the public to be on the lookout for this specific unmarked Ford Explorer.

The person who took the keys is described as having short dark hair and wearing grey pants, a navy blue jacket with a hood and blue-white runners. (Submitted by RCMP)

The licence plate of the stolen vehicle is HYA 548.

It's equipped with flashing red and blue lights in the front and rear but there were no police uniforms, guns, protective vests, or any other weapons in it.

Police are also looking for a second person who was with him. He is described as having dark hair and wearing a red and black plaid jacket, black sweatpants, red shoes and a dark-coloured baseball cap.

Anyone who has concerns about the legitimacy of a traffic stop and believes someone is impersonating a police officer is urged to call 911.

And anyone with information on the two people or the stolen vehicle is asked to call the Winnipeg Police Service at 204-986-2426.

