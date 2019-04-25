Man arrested after Winnipeg police blow out tires to stop stolen First Nations police SUV

A man driving a stolen Manitoba First Nations police cruiser may have travelled hundreds of kilometres before he was stopped and arrested Tuesday morning in Winnipeg.

RCMP advised Winnipeg police about a suspicious marked SUV that was spotted in western Winnipeg Tuesday at around 7:15 a.m., Const. Rob Carver said in a press conference Tuesday.

"It was not supposed to be in the city," Carver said.

Police do not know where the fully marked Ford Explorer belonging to Manitoba First Nations Police Service was stolen from, he added.

First seen in the area of Roblin Boulevard and the West Perimeter Highway, the stolen cruiser travelled extensively through the city before it was stopped about 45 minutes later in the city's east end. Police used a tire-deflation device known as a Stop Stick at Dawson Road and Lagimodiere Boulevard to bring the car to a halt.

One adult male was arrested and is in police custody.

No charges have been laid.

CBC is waiting for a response from Manitoba First Nations Police Service for more information.