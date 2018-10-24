Manitoba RCMP discover more than 10,000 stolen hockey cards

The Mounties in Manitoba netted a huge collection of stolen hockey cards during an investigation and are now looking for an assist from the public to get them back to the rightful owner.

The stockpile of more than 10,000 cards was recovered during a probe into stolen goods in the Stonewall area, north of Winnipeg.

Police have not provided an estimate on the value of the collection or the age of the cards, because those are details only the proper owner would know.

"There are several distinct items in the collection that will have to be identified," RCMP said in a post on Twitter.

"We'd like to get the cards back to the owner."

Anyone with information on who that might be is asked to call 204-467-5015.