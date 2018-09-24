Stolen front-end loader found: police
A stolen front-end loader that was taken sometime within the last few days has been found, police say.
Loader was taken some time between Saturday and Monday
The loader was taken sometime between Saturday and Monday. It was taken from the area of McGregor Street and Manitoba Avenue. Police announced it had been found shortly after 5 p.m.
No word yet on whether police have any suspects in custody or where the loader was found.