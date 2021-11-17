Trailer stolen from film crew recovered with gear still inside

People working on a film set are breathing a sigh of relief after a stolen trailer containing lights and other equipment was recovered with everything still inside it.

The Toronto film crew was set to start filming on Monday morning, but turned up to find a truck and trailer had been stolen from Oakwood Avenue, in the city's Riverview neighbourhood some time overnight.

Leann Bower's husband works on the set, and it was their truck and trailer that was stolen. After word spread about the theft, Bower's husband got a call from someone who believed the had seen the trailer in their back lane, in the St. Boniface area.

"We had completely lost hope again that we were going to be able to get it back," Bower said.

The couple had already received calls from someone claiming to be the thief and demanding money in return for the stolen truck and trailer.

They learned the trailer had been towed. After calling around to different towing companies, they found it.

The trailer hadn't been opened, and everything inside was still there.

"I mean, it's almost a miracle because really, what are the chances right for the locks to have not been cut off the trailer and everything be in it?," she said.

"It is crazy enough to say it's a miracle."

Many of the items were custom-made, and would have taken a huge amount of time and effort to replace, Bower said. She said it wasn't camera equipment in the trailer, but lighting equipment and construction supplies.

"You know, people just don't realize that … all of the things that are needed on a film set is not just buying items, it's making them and designing them to be exact fits and whatnot," she said.

"So a lot of the pieces that were available there would take an incredible amount of time to replace, so it is just such a sigh of relief tonight."

The couple's truck still has not been found, but Bower said she's hopeful that will eventually be found as well.