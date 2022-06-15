Church bell and memorial plaques stolen from oldest surviving Ukrainian Catholic Church in Canada

A church bell dating back to the 1890s and memorial plaques outside Canada's oldest Ukrainian Catholic church were stolen from a historic site near Dauphin, Man., earlier this month.

Sometime between May 29 and June 12, the church bell tower at the Trembowla Cross of Freedom museum and church was knocked over and the bell was stolen, RCMP said in a news release.

The director of the museum contacted police on June 12 about the theft.

The bell and the seven memorial plaques are made of bronze.

The historic site and museum in western Manitoba commemorates the first Ukrainian divine liturgy that was celebrated in Canada in 1897, not long after the first Ukrainian settlement was established in Manitoba.

The church that the bell was stolen from, St. Michael's, is the oldest surviving Ukrainian Catholic Church in Canada.

Dauphin RCMP ask anyone with information to contact the Dauphin detachment at 204-622-5020 or call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

