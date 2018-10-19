Stolen vehicle rams police cruiser, injures 2 officers
Vehicle was blocked on the Arlington Bridge when driver slammed into cruiser, Winnipeg police say
Two police officers in Winnipeg were injured when a stolen vehicle slammed into their cruiser in Winnipeg's North End.
The officers spotted the vehicle around 12:45 a.m. Thursday near Burrows Avenue and McGregor Street and called for backup while following it.
The police helicopter, tactical support team members, and other officers arrived and blocked the vehicle on the Arlington Bridge.
The driver of the stolen vehicle rammed a cruiser to try getting away but was quickly taken into custody, police said. A search of the vehicle resulted in officers seizing a sawed-off 12-gauge shotgun and 18 shotgun shells.
The two officers who were hurt were treated at hospital for minor injuries.
A 25-year-old man is charged with multiple weapons-related offences, possession of property obtained by crime, and failure to comply with prior court orders.
Police said there were also three outstanding warrants for his arrest in connection with robbery and not obeying court conditions of his release.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.