Stolen vehicle rams police cruiser, injures 2 officers

Two police officers in Winnipeg were injured when a stolen vehicle slammed into their cruiser in Winnipeg's North End.

The officers spotted the vehicle around 12:45 a.m. Thursday near Burrows Avenue and McGregor Street and called for backup while following it.

The police helicopter, tactical support team members, and other officers arrived and blocked the vehicle on the Arlington Bridge.

The driver of the stolen vehicle rammed a cruiser to try getting away but was quickly taken into custody, police said. A search of the vehicle resulted in officers seizing a sawed-off 12-gauge shotgun and 18 shotgun shells.

The two officers who were hurt were treated at hospital for minor injuries.

A 25-year-old man is charged with multiple weapons-related offences, possession of property obtained by crime, and failure to comply with prior court orders.

Police said there were also three outstanding warrants for his arrest in connection with robbery and not obeying court conditions of his release.