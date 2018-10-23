Stolen car slams into police car, cab in middle of rush hour

Two people were taken to hospital Monday morning after a stolen car slammed into a police car and a cab in the middle of rush hour.

Police spotted the stolen car on Ellice Avenue near St. James Street around 8:40 a.m.

When officers tried to stop it, the driver hit the accelerator and took off, hitting a police car and nearly hitting the officer, police said.

The car then sped off at 100 kilometres an hour, going the wrong way on Century Street, Const. Rob Carver said.

"And now we've got no option but to attempt to get this guy, who is now putting members of the public at risk at the height of rush hour on busy commuter streets," Carver said at a news conference Tuesday.

The car then hit a taxi at the intersection of Berry Street and Ellice Avenue, a few blocks from the airport, injuring the driver and the passenger.

A 23-year-old suspect was arrested after a foot chase.

He faces a number of charges.

