Stolen car hits parked cars, knocks down street lights during police chase

The driver of a stolen vehicle led Winnipeg police on a chase around the city's North End before he was arrested Wednesday morning.

A police canine unit was near Main Street and Redwood Avenue around 10:30 a.m. CT on Wednesday when the officer saw the vehicle, which had been reported stolen.

The stolen vehicle turned into a residential area and picked up speed as it tried to outrun the police. During the short pursuit, the vehicle struck three parked cars and knocked down street lights along St. Johns Avenue.

The driver then stopped the battered vehicle and ran out, attempting to hide in a garage behind a home. The canine unit was quickly able to find and arrest him.

Winnipeg police at the scene of Wednesday morning's crash on St. Johns Avenue. (Submitted by Josh Fisher)

A loaded zip gun was also located in the stolen vehicle. Zip guns are weapons typically improvised from repurposed materials, like pipes and elastic bands, and capable of shooting ammunition.

A 27-year-old man was charged with 16 offences, including numerous weapons-related ones, as well as theft, driving carelessly and failing to comply with prior court orders.