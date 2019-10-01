Stolen car smashes into Winnipeg police cruiser — twice

A man and woman have been charged after trying to get away from police in a stolen car on Tuesday morning.

Officers were patrolling in the North End around 3 a.m. when they came across the car parked — with two people inside — at the back of house on Redwood Avenue, off Aikins Street.

The car had been taken from a garage in the Charleswood neighbourhood hours earlier, police said.

When officers activated their emergency lights, the driver of the stolen car reversed the car, slamming into the driver's side of the police cruiser. The driver then went forward a bit before reversing again into the cruiser.

The driver then tried to go forward through the yard but the car got hung up and boxed in by police. He then jumped out of the car and ran while the woman, who was his passenger, was arrested, police said.

A canine unit was brought in and tracked the driver to a hiding spot on Burrows Avenue. The man suffered minor injuries as a result of being captured by the police dog.

A 25-year-old man is charged with two counts of assaulting a peace office, possession of property obtained by crime, driving while prohibited and failure to comply with prior court orders.

A 23-year-old woman is charged with possession of property obtained by crime.

