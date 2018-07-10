Here's a look at where some of Winnipeg's stolen bikes are going

From the outside, you might think this inner-city house is abandoned — it's been tagged with graffiti, the windows are boarded up and a garbage trailer sits in the driveway.

A set of bicycle rims stacked against the side of the house is the clue to what's inside this meth house.

"The bikes were all over the house, from the top third floor to the basement," said Blair Jonasson, who has been hired to clean up the property.

"In the beginning, I came in and it was a ridden place with needles and clothes and stolen bikes and cockroaches everywhere you couldn't move, you couldn't see the floor. All the windows are boarded up. A complete mess from basement to top floor."

PreviousNext CBC News was given a tour of the three-suite three-storey building, which one woman is still living in. When we entered, she was sitting in a room putting together a freshly painted white bike. There were parts scattered all over the floor, which she said she found from around the community. Jonasson estimates there were as many as 60 stolen bikes in this home just a couple weeks ago. Most were cleared out along with garbage when the squatters were recently evicted but some still remain in the backyard and there are a few parts left inside the basement, along with needles. Neighbours who spoke to CBC say the stolen bikes were the least of their worries and were glad the house was being cleaned up. They have kids living in nearby homes and worried about the place being lit on fire. The so-called chop shop is one of several that have been operating in different parts of Winnipeg.

This woman is still living in a house a private company has been hired to clean up after meth users took it over. When CBC News was getting a tour of the home, she was building this bike inside. 1:14 If you take a walk through the back lanes of Winnipeg's inner city, you might come across what's becoming a common sight — bike parts being left behind.

Everything from frames to tubes, chains and rims. Some are left by garbage, others are in yards — like the stack of rims against one home, which squatters addicted to meth recently took over.

The bike frames are sold from anywhere from $3-10 to scrap yards in the city, sold online or can be traded in for a hit of meth at a chop shop.

Blair Jonasson has been hired to clean up a boarded-up home that squatters recently took over. He estimates as many as 60 stolen bikes were inside it a week ago. (Justin Fraser/CBC)

"Neighbours call me and complain 'I can hear them sawing with a hacksaw sawing bikes up,'" said Sel Burrows, chair of the North Point Douglas Residents' Committee.

Burrows is furious about the chop shops that have popped up in his area.

"We talk about the high-end bikes but they steal bikes from little kids. These are slimy, grabby people that are doing this and when a middle-class person loses an expensive bike, that's expensive, it's an invasion of privacy, all sorts of thing[s]. When poorer families manage to get bikes for their kids or themselves to bike to work and that's stolen, that's a huge financial hit and that demoralizes the community."

Sel Burrows says people living in North Point Douglas are frustrated with chop shops that have popped up in the area. (Justin Fraser/CBC)

Ronnie Edward Beaulieu lives next to one of the chop shops in North Point Douglas, which is partially concealed by a tarp. The yard has several bikes and parts visible from the back lane.

"I see a lot of people left and right going back and forth with bikes," he said.

"Sometimes they just go in and out and leave and sometimes some of them [ask] if I was interested in buying a bike $400 bucks ... or $50 bucks, and then I say I don't have no money."

CBC spoke to a man living in the house briefly on Monday. While he wouldn't do an interview, because he said he had to run to court, he told a reporter through a window the bikes came from someone living in a trailer in the backyard.

Ronnie Edward Beaulieu lives next to a so-called chop shop in North Point Douglas, which is partially concealed by a tarp. The yard has several bikes and parts visible from the back lane. He says he's often asked if he'd like to buy a bike from people on them driving by. (Lyza Sale/CBC) A police cruiser drove by the home and Beaulieu said officers have been at the house almost daily.

Winnipeg police declined an interview request but officers on the street in the area are becoming increasingly frustrated and feel their hands are tied. Parts are sold, bikes are rebuilt to avoid detection and police have little means to arrest, as one officer put it.

They need a warrant to search properties and many folks don't have the serial number for their stolen bikes or have even registered it with police as stolen at all.

People on the street say they take the bike parts to three different scrap yards in the city for cash.

Joanne Harper estimates lately she's been making about $80 walking around the city with a cart collecting bike parts left behind from thieves who've thrown away what they don't need. She turns the scrap metal in for cash or builds new bikes, which can be sold for $40-50 a piece.

"You find parts everywhere, so maybe by the end of the day you could see a bike or two," she said. "Just drive around, look around, and it's everywhere."

On Monday, CBC News went to talk to the owners of one scrap yard near Main Street to ask about metal prices and how often bikes are turned in for cash. While there, a man who had driven into the yard — with a pickup truck filled with bikes and bike parts — became agitated. He asked not to be photographed while his vehicle sat on a scale where customers have things weighed.

A truck loaded with bikes — the driver says they weren't stolen — takes off from a Winnipeg scrapyard 0:26

There was no camera rolling at the time — just a reporter looking to speak to someone at the business.

The man then went up to a CBC News van parked on the street and demanded to not be filmed. Asked where he got the bikes in his truck from, he said they weren't stolen — he bought them himself. He also said he was a psychologist and doctor.