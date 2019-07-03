'Simply wrong': Humane Society wants Winnipeg zoo to end stingray petting exhibit

The Winnipeg Humane Society is urging the Assiniboine Park Zoo to shut down a travelling exhibit that allows people to touch and feed stingrays.

"Contrary to what we have heard in the media, there is no evidence that these creatures enjoy large-scale human interaction. Nor do they like being confined to very small pools," states a news release issued on Wednesday by the Humane Society.

"Stingrays allowed in these 'touch tanks' also have their barbs trimmed, which is not a medically necessary procedure. To make matters worse for these poor creatures, these stingrays are being constantly moved from location to location, like a travelling circus, adding stress and affecting their welfare in pursuit of profit."

Dozens of kids were at the grand opening of Stingray Beach. (Wendy Buelow/CBC)

Stingray Beach, a temporary exhibit that opened in mid-May and is expected to be at the zoo for at least a year, houses the cownose and southern rays in a shallow saltwater pool where visitors can reach in and touch them, as well as feed them.

Windows along the sides of the pool offer underwater views.

On its website, the zoo says the rays are typically docile "and seem to enjoy human interaction and contact."

"They always have the choice to swim away if they don't want attention," the website says.

The Humane Society calls itself a friend of the zoo, and says it greatly respects zoo staff, but being a friend sometimes means asking tough questions or telling unpleasant truths.

"Respect does not mean being quiet when animals are hurting," the news release says.

Assiniboine Park Zoo's Stingray Beach exhibit officially opened on May 16 and lets visitors touch and feed the rays in a shallow saltwater pool. (Nelly Gonzalez/CBC)

On June 26, the zoo announced it was temporarily shutting down the Stingray Beach exhibit because of a spike in aggressive "natural mating behaviour" that left three rays dead and another three injured.

"As a friend, the WHS is asking the Assiniboine Park Zoo to permanently shut down this travelling show," the Humane Society news release says, adding that it applauds the move last month by the federal government to ban the captivity of dolphins and whales.

"While not cetaceans, stingrays deserve the same consideration and treatment."

Cownose rays travel far and tagged ones have been recorded swimming from Chesapeake Bay — an estuary in the states Maryland and Virginia — to central Florida and back in an annual cycle, the Humane Society said.

"That is over 740 miles or over 1,000 kilometres each way. So confining a wild animal which is hard-wired to swim long distances is simply wrong," the news release says.

"Touching a wild animal does not advance education, not with current technology allowing us to enter virtual realities and materials which can mimic the texture of any skin."

The humane society said it sent a letter to the Assiniboine Park Conservancy CEO Margaret Redmond, asking her to cancel the exhibition, and is urging members of the public to do the same and email it to info@assiniboinepark.ca.