Marijuana advocate Steven Stairs charged with assault

A longtime Winnipeg pot advocate has been charged with assault.

Police say Steven John Stairs, 34, was arrested and charged on Jan. 17.

Police spokesperson Const. Jay Murray said officers were called to a residence in Osborne Village, near McMillan Avenue, at around 11 p.m. CT.

The alleged victim is a woman, but Murray would not comment on the relationship between the pair.

Reached Tuesday, Stairs confirmed the charge. He said he will not be commenting further.

Stairs ran for the Green Party in the 2015 federal election. He is legally blind and has been an advocate for marijuana issues in Manitoba for years. On his LinkedIn profile, Stairs said he is the president and co-founder of the Winnipeg 420 Organizing Committee.