'It was brutal': Man shot roommate in the head, then bragged about, Crown alleges at 1st-degree murder trial

On a summer day in June 2015, Steven Anthony Morrisseau allegedly led his roommate, Jason Stinson, to a secluded area along the Red River in Winnipeg and fired a shotgun shell into his head.

Morrisseau then threw the body in the river and later bragged about the killing, Crown prosecutor Rustyn Ullrich alleged Wednesday, during closing arguments in Morrisseau's first-degree murder trial at Court of Queen's Bench.

"It's just that brutal," Ullrich told the court.

Stinson's body was found on the evening of June 12, 2015, in Steven Juba Park, at Lombard Avenue and Waterfront Drive. He was 49.

Ullrich told the court Wednesday that an overwhelming body of evidence points to Morrisseau's guilt.

Morrisseau, who is defending himself, has pleaded not guilty.

Bragged about killing

Ullrich told the jury cellphone tower data and video surveillance shows Morrisseau, 32, was near the scene of the shooting around the time Stinson was killed. A "fresh-looking" cigarette butt with a perfect match of Morrisseau's DNA was also found at the murder scene, he said.

The Crown prosecutor also told the jury there is evidence that Morrisseau bragged about the killing over the phone.

The cousin of the accused testified that Morrisseau called him and told him he got into a fight with Stinson, so he shot him and threw him in the river, the Crown attorney said.

"Frankly, do you really need anything beyond that? Wouldn't that alone do it?" Ullrich asked the jury.

Winnipeg police pulled Stinson's body from the Red River on June 12, 2015. (CBC)

"But then you have so much more on top of it," he said, adding that there are also text messages Morrisseau sent that appear to show him boasting about killing someone.

"I just split a wig bro," one of the texts entered into evidence read, Ullrich said.

"He's not talking about a hairdo. He's bragging about shooting Jason Stinson in the head with a shotgun," the Crown attorney added.

The evidence, Ullrich argued, suggests that Morrisseau planned to murder Stinson. Morrisseau was carrying the shotgun in a bag when the pair walked along the river together, Ullrich said, and shot Stinson point blank in the head.

"It was fatal. It was brutal. Nobody was going to survive that injury," Ullrich said.

Morrisseau did not appear to panic after the shooting, and it took nearly two weeks for police to catch up with him, Ullrich told the jury.

Crown's evidence 'speculation': accused

Morrisseau, who appeared in court wearing a grey sweatshirt with long, messy brown hair, defended himself during the proceedings.

After taking several notes during Ullrich's arguments, Morrisseau told the jury that the Crown's evidence was all "speculation."

He argued that there were no witnesses placing him near the scene of the shooting, and there was no time stamp on the cigarette butt with his DNA on it.

The jury is expected to return Thursday morning to receive instructions from Justice Sheldon Lanchbery, who has presided over the trial, after which they will deliberate their verdict.

The trial began on Oct. 15, 2018.