Man arrested in connection with home invasion, assault in Thompson

A man who had been wanted by police in connection with a serious assault in northern Manitoba has been arrested, RCMP say.

An arrest warrant was issued last week for Steven Moorehead, 24, after three men were involved in a home invasion on Hudson Bay in Thompson on Nov. 9.

RCMP were called to the home just before 11:30 p.m. and found an injured 29-year-old man who had been "severely assaulted" with a weapon. He was rushed to hospital with serious injuries.

Police said three men, two of them known by the residents of the home, broke in and attacked the 29-year-old, then fled in a white SUV.

One man was arrested the following day, police said in a news release last week, in which they requested information from the public on the whereabouts of Moorehead and another man, whose identity they did not know yet.

RCMP issued a news release on Monday, saying Moorehead had been arrested. They did not say when or where he was found.

The one man who remains wanted is described as in his mid-20s and tall, with a thin build. He was wearing a baseball cap and glasses, police said.

Anyone with information is asked to call Thompson RCMP at 204-677-6909 or Crime Stoppers anonymously at 1-800-222-8477, or leave a secure tip online at www.manitobacrimestoppers.com.