People's Party candidate Steven Fletcher accused of taking voter data from Conservatives

Re-purposed lawn signs are not the only thing People's Party of Canada candidate, Steven Fletcher, is being accused of taking from his former party.

The Conservative Electoral District Association of Charleswood-St. James-Assiniboia-Headingley alleges Fletcher, a four-time Conservative MP and former cabinet minister, took electronic voter data that belonged to them.

CBC News has obtained a copy of the letter dated September 14 written by the EDA's lawyer, George Orle.

"It has come to our attention that you have downloaded unauthorized copies of the EDA database and voter identification records and are using same in your campaign. This information is proprietary to the Conservative Party of Canada and you have no permission to use it or to access it," the letter states.

Fletcher is the candidate for the newly formed People's Party of Canada in the same riding he once held after the Conservatives rejected his bid to run as their candidate. As lawn signs began popping up, CBC News learned Fletcher is using signs from previous campaigns, which had been painted over to cover the Conservative logo.

The EDA said they already sent him a legal notice to return the signs, and now have formalized it in writing.

A sign for Steven Fletcher, used during the 2015 federal election when he ran as a Conservative, is being re-purposed as he runs for the People's Party of Canada. (Ahmar Khan/CBC)

On top of the claim about data theft, the EDA is asking Fletcher to return all the promotional material, portable speaker system, scanners, Canadian flags and other materials purchased with their funding.

"You have been told to return all this property and have ignored that response. The EDA regards this as theft," the letter said.

Fletcher said he never received a letter until Sunday, and the hard copy arrived at his campaign office on Monday morning. He cited recent poll numbers which suggest he could win the riding as the reason the Tories are honing in on him.

"It's all obviously false and just outrageous that they would sink to this level," said Fletcher in a phone interview with the CBC.

An EKOS poll conducted between August 26 and September 9 found that 24.5 per cent of voters were either possible, likely or certain to vote for Fletcher in the federal election.

During his visit to Winnipeg on Monday, Conservative Party leader Andrew Scheer answered questions about if there is concern of potential vote splitting in Manitoba — specifically, the riding of Fletcher is in.

"Not at all, people know this election is a choice between Justin Trudeau and myself," said Scheer.

Legal notice surfaces online

The letter had been posted on Twitter Monday night by Michael Diamond, a campaign strategist in Toronto who said he has no involvement in any campaign. Both Orle and the EDA deny leaking the letter, but Fletcher believes it's being done to sully his name.

"They're tweeting it around the country, so that speaks to the integrity of these individuals," he said.

Fletcher said for a party to talk about privacy, and then have their legal notice leaked, is ironic.

"The Conservative party has a history of leaks, the EDA was in good shape until the latest group got control and they're leaking legal letters to non-legal people in Toronto," he said.

Under Bill C-76, the Elections Modernization Act, political parties had to include certain content into their privacy policies, but there is no privacy standard and no independent oversight body.

"[Privacy] Commissioner [Daniel] Therrien had raised a number of concerns with respect to C-76, including the need for independent oversight, which he believes is necessary to ensure that privacy policies are actual safeguards applied in practice," wrote a spokesperson for the Privacy Commissioner of Canada in an email.

Fletcher alleges voter list sharing

The association wrote that Fletcher had three days to comply, but when asked to elaborate on what would happen at the end of the day, a spokesperson for the EDA said it would be up to their legal team. The legal team said they will have a clearer course of action after speaking with Fletcher's legal counsel.

"We have no further comment at this point, the issue has been referred to our legal team," said the spokesperson.

Fletcher said if Elections Canada wanted to check the data he has they can, but those making the allegations should be weary.

"If they would like to open the issues of voter lists, I hope they do because we will be able to demonstrated that it is in fact the CPC party who shares its lists with the PC party in Manitoba and the reverse is true," he claimed.

Progressive Conservative Party of Manitoba's CEO, Keith Stewart denied the allegations.

"The CPC and PC Manitoba are two separate entities and there is no dating sharing between us," he said in an email.