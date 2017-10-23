Former Winnipeg sportscaster pleads guilty to robbing 2 banks in Medicine Hat, Alta.

A former journalist arrested almost two years ago after two banks were robbed in Medicine Hat, Alta., has been convicted of the crimes.

Stephen Vogelsang, who is 55, entered guilty pleas Thursday in provincial court to two counts of robbery.

He is to be sentenced on July 30.

Vogelsang was arrested in October 2017 after a Royal Bank of Canada branch and a Bank of Montreal branch were robbed.

Earlier this month he was sentenced to five years in prison after pleading guilty to a string of bank robberies in Regina and Saskatoon in 2017.

With credit for time served he has three years left in his sentence.

Vogelsang was a sports anchor and news director for many years with CKY (now CTV Winnipeg) and was also a journalism instructor at Red River College in Winnipeg.