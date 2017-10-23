Former Winnipeg broadcaster sentenced for Saskatchewan bank robberies

Former Winnipeg broadcaster and journalism instructor Stephen Vogelsang has been sentenced to nearly three years behind bars for a string of bank robberies in Saskatchewan.

On Thursday, Volgelsang was handed a 1,030-day sentence in Regina provincial court, after pleading guilty to four robberies in Regina and Saskatoon between July and October 2017.

He will receive credit for time served.

Vogelsang was a journalism instructor at Red River College in Winnipeg from 2002 until 2011, and before that, he worked as a sports anchor at CKY — which is now CTV Winnipeg — before becoming news director.

Vogelsang still faces charges in Alberta for bank robberies in Medicine Hat.

Police released this still image from surveillance video of a man they say robbed two banks in Medicine Hat, Alta., in 2017. Steve Vogelsang has been charged in those robberies. (Medicine Hat Police Service)

