Former Winnipeg broadcaster sentenced for Saskatchewan bank robberies
Former Winnipeg broadcaster and journalism instructor Stephen Vogelsang has been sentenced to nearly three years behind bars for a string of bank robberies in Saskatchewan.
Steve Vogelsang pleads guilty to 4 robberies in Regina, Saskatoon
Former Winnipeg broadcaster and journalism instructor Stephen Vogelsang has been sentenced to nearly three years behind bars for a string of bank robberies in Saskatchewan.
On Thursday, Volgelsang was handed a 1,030-day sentence in Regina provincial court, after pleading guilty to four robberies in Regina and Saskatoon between July and October 2017.
He will receive credit for time served.
Vogelsang was a journalism instructor at Red River College in Winnipeg from 2002 until 2011, and before that, he worked as a sports anchor at CKY — which is now CTV Winnipeg — before becoming news director.
Vogelsang still faces charges in Alberta for bank robberies in Medicine Hat.
More from CBC Manitoba: