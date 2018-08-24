Prof who left U of M amid sexual harassment allegations received 'infuriating' payout

Several students at the University of Manitoba are angry and baffled by a sizable salary increase for a former jazz professor who left the university amid sexual harassment allegations last year.

Steve Kirby received $155,944 from the University of Manitoba in 2017 despite retiring in June following a six-month leave. The year before, he made $134,255, according to disclosure documents obtained by the CBC.

"Obviously that is infuriating, particularly because by paying him anything, the U of M is completely turning their backs on the students and validating everything that he did," wrote a former U of M jazz student the CBC is calling Holly.

She is among a group of six female former students of Kirby's who went to administration with sexual harassment allegations last February. The university investigation found that at least two of the complaints of harassment had merit, and Kirby's actions would have created an "intimidating, humiliating or offensive work or learning environment."

"By doing this, the U of M says that if you sexually harass and assault students IT'S OK, you can just retire with a payout," wrote Holly.

Privacy laws barred school officials from commenting directly on the figures.

Janice Ristock, provost and university vice-president (academic) says the university is taking action to promote a safer campus for students.

"I can't speak to anything in relation to Kirby or to anyone's compensation. But again I will stress he is no longer an employee of the university," said Janice Ristock, provost and VP academic at the University of Manitoba.

She said since Kirby left the Faculty of Music, there have been workshops and retreats focused on health and wellness and counselling available to staff and students. The creation of a new sexual assault policy, with input from students, begins when classes resume this fall.

Kirby's case is one of two recent reports of an inappropriate relationship between staff and students at the U of M. Last week, a report by the Manitoba College of Physicians and surgeons detailed allegations against Dr. Gary Harding, resulting in a six-month licence suspension.

"It's obviously deeply concerning to me and I want to convey my commitment to ensuring that students have a safe learning environment," Ristock said.

A member of a student group working to educate and inspire conversations about consent on campus said he was shocked to learn of Kirby's salary.

Karan Saxena is among a group on campus working to promote a culture of consent

"It's very disheartening. At some point we need to start showing more care toward students," said Karan Saxena, with Justice for Women Manitoba,.

Saxena is training a growing number of student groups about consent, and would like to see the program become mandatory for faculty as well.



"If I make university to be my second home I need to make sure that when I come here that this is a safe space for me. And if my professors are the ones who are violating my safe space then that's a big, big, big issue," he said.

Steve Kirby did not return the CBC's request for comment.