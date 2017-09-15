Longtime NDP cabinet minister loses appeal, can't run for seat in Thompson constituency

The NDP's executive committee has turned down Steve Ashton's appeal of his party's decision to prevent him from running for the New Democrats in the next provincial election.

The former cabinet minister and three-time leadership contender made his case to the party's candidate selection committee on Tuesday. He learned on Wednesday morning that his appeal to become the candidate for the Thompson legislature seat had been rejected.

In a letter sent to Ashton, Tim Johnson, provincial secretary of the caucus, wrote that the provincial executive voted to deny the former MLA's appeal. It did not explain the reasons behind the decision.

The letter adds that Ashton signed a document when becoming a candidate stating he would not further challenge any decision from the provincial executive that might quash his candidacy

'Surprised and saddened'

Ashton, the constituency's MLA for 35 years, did not immediately return a request for comment.

Blair Hudson, one of the Thompson representatives on the NDP's provincial council, told CBC News that Ashton is devastated by the news.

"After what I thought was a very positive meeting with the provincial executive last night, I was surprised and saddened by the executive's decision to deny Steve the right to seek the NDP nomination for Thompson constituency," he wrote in a text message on Wednesday.

Hudson speculated that Ashton was rejected as a candidate because of his role in the acrimonious fight for party leadership won by Wab Kinew in 2017.

During the race, details of Kinew's past brushes with the law were leaked to the media — a leak some Kinew supporters claimed were Ashton's responsibility.

Ashton, the father of Churchill MP Niki Ashton, was first elected as an MLA in 1981 and served in a variety of provincial cabinet portfolios over his career, including transportation and emergency measures. He ran for leadership in 2009, 2015 and 2017.

His leadership bids did not attract much support from fellow cabinet ministers, and he inevitably found himself up against a candidate backed by more members of the party establishment.

He lost his bid for re-election in 2016, when Thompson was one of several NDP strongholds picked up by the Progressive Conservative party, which formed the biggest majority government in Manitoba in a century.