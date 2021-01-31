Missing man last seen in Winnipeg's West End at beginning of January

Winnipeg police are asking the public for help to find a missing 60-year-old man who was last seen at the beginning of the month.

Stephen Peter Urban, recently reported missing, was last seen on Jan. 2 in Winnipeg's West End, police said in a news release Saturday.

Urban is about five foot eleven, 200 pounds and has brown eyes. Police say he was last seen with a shaved head, and he may be wearing a long army green winter jacket.

Urban often goes into downtown and the West Broadway areas.

Winnipeg police are concerned about Urban's wellbeing and are asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to contact the Missing Persons Unit at 204-986-6250.

